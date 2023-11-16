Advertisement
Live GAA broadcast on Radio Kerry this weekend

Nov 16, 2023 13:24 By radiokerrysport
Live GAA broadcast on Radio Kerry this weekend
This weekend we've more live GAA on Radio Kerry

On Sunday, Fossa play Milltown/Castlemaine in the Kerry Petroleum County Intermediate final

Throw in at Austin Stacks Park is at 2.30 and we'll have live coverage with thanks to the Golden Nugget Bar and Restaurant.

Before that at 1.30, Crotta O’Neills play Castlelyons (Cork) in the AIB Munster Intermediate Hurling Semi Final and the venue has been confirmed for St. Senan’s GAA Club Mountcoal

The South Kerry Hurling final between Tralee Parnells and Kenmare Shamrocks has been confirmed for this Saturday at Caherslee in Tralee, throw in at 3pm

Extra time and winner on the day

