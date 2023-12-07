Lions To Play In Ireland In 2025

The British and Irish Lions are to play in Ireland for the first time.
They’ll take on Argentina at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin in June 2025 before the Tour of Australia.
Tickets will go on sale next March.
