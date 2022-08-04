Advertisement
Sport

Leona Maguire In Contention After First Round Of Women's Open

Aug 4, 2022 18:08 By radiokerrysport
Leona Maguire In Contention After First Round Of Women's Open
GOLF

Leona Maguire is level-par 15 holes into her opening round at the Women's Open Championship at Muirfield.

That leaves the Cavan native in a tie for 31st and six shots off clubhouse leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan.

Stephanie Meadow is 3-over after 10 holes today.

At one-under-par, Paul Dunne is best of the Irish after his opening round of the Cazoo Open in Wales. .

Niall Kearney is 1-over meanwhile with Jonathan Caldwell 3-over and Cormac Sharvin 6-over, nine shots off the lead.

Shane Lowry is the sole Irish interest at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina this week.

The Offaly native tees off for his first round at 6pm Irish time.

