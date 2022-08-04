Leona Maguire In Contention After First Round Of Women's Open

GOLF
Leona Maguire is level-par 15 holes into her opening round at the Women's Open Championship at Muirfield.
That leaves the Cavan native in a tie for 31st and six shots off clubhouse leader Hinako Shibuno of Japan.
Stephanie Meadow is 3-over after 10 holes today.
***
At one-under-par, Paul Dunne is best of the Irish after his opening round of the Cazoo Open in Wales. .
Niall Kearney is 1-over meanwhile with Jonathan Caldwell 3-over and Cormac Sharvin 6-over, nine shots off the lead.
***
Shane Lowry is the sole Irish interest at the Wyndham Championship in North Carolina this week.
The Offaly native tees off for his first round at 6pm Irish time.