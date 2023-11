Leitrim hurling manager Olcan Conway claims the GAA is trying to cut off life support to the sport in the county.

They’ve joined the counties opposed to a Central Council motion which would expel five counties from the Allianz League to focus only on the Lory Meagher Cup.

Fermanagh and Louth have already voiced their opposition to the move.

Conway says Leitrim hurling has been made to feel expendable.