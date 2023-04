Leinster's Ryan Baird is set for a spell on the sidelines.

He'll be out 'for a few weeks' with a shoulder injury sustained in Friday's Heineken Champions Cup win over Leicester.

James Lowe's calf problem will be monitored this week, ahead of Saturday's United Rugby Championship match againsy the Lions in South Africa.

Leinster's European semi-final against Toulouse takes place on April 29th.