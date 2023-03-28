Advertisement
Sport

Leinster Minor hurling championship fixtures and results

Mar 28, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
In the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship last night, Kildare beat Carlow by 3-23 to 1-9.

In Munster this evening, Cork host Waterford and it's Limerick up against Clare.

Those games throw in at 7pm.

