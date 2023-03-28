Leinster Minor hurling championship fixtures and results

In the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship last night, Kildare beat Carlow by 3-23 to 1-9.
In Munster this evening, Cork host Waterford and it's Limerick up against Clare.
Those games throw in at 7pm.
Advertisement
In the Leinster Minor Hurling Championship last night, Kildare beat Carlow by 3-23 to 1-9.
In Munster this evening, Cork host Waterford and it's Limerick up against Clare.
Those games throw in at 7pm.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus