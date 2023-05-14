Leinster honours for Dublin; Louth into Kerry group

Dublin are Leinster Senior Football Champions after a 5-21 to 0-15 points win over Louth in the final at Croke Park.
It's the Dubs 13th consecutive provincial title.
As runners-up Louth now go into Kerry's Sam Maguire Cup group.
