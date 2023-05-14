Advertisement
Sport

Leinster honours for Dublin; Louth into Kerry group

May 14, 2023 16:05 By radiokerrysport
Dublin are Leinster Senior Football Champions after a 5-21 to 0-15 points win over Louth in the final at Croke Park.

It's the Dubs 13th consecutive provincial title.

As runners-up Louth now go into Kerry's Sam Maguire Cup group.

