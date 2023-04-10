Advertisement
Leinster Championship outing for Kerry today

Apr 10, 2023 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Kerry face Kildare this afternoon in the Oneills.com Leinster U20 Hurling Championship.

The Tier 2 Group 2 Round 2 encounter throws in at 2 in Laois Hire O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

