Leeds out of Premier League relegation zone

Leeds are out of the Premier League's relegation zone this morning.

That's after they beat Liverpool 2-1 at Anfield last night.

Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville with the goals for the visitors to secure their first win in five games.

The result also marked back-to-back league defeats for Jurgen Klopp's side and they are ninth in the table.

Today David Moyes returns to Old Trafford.

His West Ham side take on his former club in the main game of the day.

The Hammers come into the game off the back of a 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday after a poor start to the season.

United meanwhile start the day sixth abd that game kicks-off at a quarter-past-4.

Before that, Arsenal will hope to return to the top of the table.

They welcome bottom side Nottingham Forest to the Emirates from 2-o'clock.