Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani says the club "need more time" to find a new manager - after hinting last night an appointment was near.

He's tweeted to say they're "not yet" close to choosing a successor for Jesse Marsch.

Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola, Celtic's Ange Postecoglou's and former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl are among the favourites.

These Leeds fans outside Elland Road have been having their say.