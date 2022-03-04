League winners against FAI Cup holders tonight

In the League of Ireland Premier Division tonight, champions Shamrock Rovers are away to FAI Cup holders St Patrick's Athletic.

That game kicks off at Richmond Park at 7.45.

At the same time, Damien Duff's Shelbourne take on Derry City at Tolka Park,

Advertisement

And Drogheda United are at home to UCD.

At 8pm, it's Finn Harps versus Bohemians in Ballybofey.

In the First Division this evening, leaders Waterford are away to Galway United.

Advertisement

It's Wexford up against Athlone Town,

And Cobh Ramblers will take on Treaty United.