League titles for Killarney Celtic & Killarney Athletic

Killarney Celtic are Charleville Cheese Premier A League champions, beating Killarney Athletic 3-1 in the final.
The Div 2B league decider went to Killarney Athletic, 3-0 victors over Atletico Ardfert.
