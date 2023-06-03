Advertisement
Sport

League titles for Killarney Celtic & Killarney Athletic

Jun 3, 2023 10:06 By radiokerrysport
League titles for Killarney Celtic & Killarney Athletic League titles for Killarney Celtic & Killarney Athletic
Share this article

Killarney Celtic are Charleville Cheese Premier A League champions, beating Killarney Athletic 3-1 in the final.

The Div 2B league decider went to Killarney Athletic, 3-0 victors over Atletico Ardfert.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus