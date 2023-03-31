Advertisement
Sport

League of Ireland Premiere and First Division fixtures

Mar 31, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
League of Ireland Premiere and First Division fixtures League of Ireland Premiere and First Division fixtures
Share this article

There are four games down for decision in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League tonight.

Second placed Derry City are in Tolka Park to take on Shelbourne.

A win for the visitors would see them go level on points with leaders Bohemians, at least until tomorrow.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, champions Shamrock Rovers once again go in search of their first win of the season.

They're away to Dundalk while Cork entertain Drogheda and there's a Dublin derby in Inchicore between St. Pat's and UCD.

All of those games get underway at 7.45.

Advertisement

In the First Division, leaders Galway United are away to Athlone, second placed Bray go to Cobh Ramblers, Wexford host Treaty United and Waterford play Finn Harps.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus