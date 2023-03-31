League of Ireland Premiere and First Division fixtures

There are four games down for decision in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League tonight.

Second placed Derry City are in Tolka Park to take on Shelbourne.

A win for the visitors would see them go level on points with leaders Bohemians, at least until tomorrow.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, champions Shamrock Rovers once again go in search of their first win of the season.

They're away to Dundalk while Cork entertain Drogheda and there's a Dublin derby in Inchicore between St. Pat's and UCD.

All of those games get underway at 7.45.

Advertisement

In the First Division, leaders Galway United are away to Athlone, second placed Bray go to Cobh Ramblers, Wexford host Treaty United and Waterford play Finn Harps.