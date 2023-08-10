Latest Transfer News

West Ham United are to sign defender Harry Maguire from Manchester United and midfielder James Ward Prowse from Southampton for around 60 millon pounds.

Maguire has spent four years at Old Trafford having joined the Red Devils for 80 million pounds.

Southampton have rejected a 7 million pounds offer from Premier League club Sheffield United for Republic of Ireland midfielder Will Smallbone.

Everton have entered the market for Paris Saint-Germain striker Hugo Ekitike.

The 21-year old is among a number of PSG players who have been told they have no future under manager Luis Enrique.

The French champions are seeking a package of 35-million euro.