Last 16 of Champions League gets underway this evening

Mar 4, 2025 08:17 By radiokerrysport
Last 16 of Champions League gets underway this evening
The last 16 of the Champions League gets underway this evening.

Aston Villa are away to Belgian side Club Brugge as they look to take a big step towards the quarter-finals.

That game gets underway at 5:45.

Elsewhere Arsenal are away to PSV.

Speaking ahead of the game, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta says he's confident they can put their injury problems to one side and get a positive result.

Arsenal have failed to score in their last two games.

Kick-off in the Netherlands is at 8-o'clock while at the same time Dortmund entertain Lille and the first leg of the Madrid derby between Real and Atletico is at the
Bernabï¿½u.

