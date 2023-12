Kilkerrin-Clonberne beat Ballymacarbry of Waterford 18-points to 1-9 in the All-Ireland Club Ladies Football Senior final at Croke Park.

That saw the Galway club became the first team since the 1990s to complete a three in a row.

Elsewhere Glanmire of Cork beat Leitrim’s Ballinamore 5-8 to 1-6 in the intermediate decider.