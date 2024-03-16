Kingdom Warrior fights tonight

Kerry’s Kevin Cronin fights tonight in Boston.
The Kingdom Warrior goes up against Patrick Pierre from New York.
They face off over 6 rounds in Boston at approximately 11:30.
