Kingdom Warrior fights tonight

Mar 16, 2024 09:48 By radiokerrysport
Kingdom Warrior fights tonight
Kerry’s Kevin Cronin fights tonight in Boston.

The Kingdom Warrior goes up against Patrick Pierre from New York.

They face off over 6 rounds in Boston at approximately 11:30.

