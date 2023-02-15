Kingdom Swimming Club weekly news

Kerry Community Games County Swimming Finals

Well done to all our swimmers who participated in the Community Games County Swimming Finals on Sunday 12th February.

It was great to see so many of our swimmers represent their respective areas in a number of individual & relay events , bringing home plenty of medals along the way .Congratulations to all medal winners , especially our Gold medal winners who will represent Kerry in the Community Games National Finals May 13th in Castlebar .

Thanks to Pat McTigue and all the volunteers from the club who helped out in the organisation & running of the event on the day.

Kingdom Swimming Club Medal Winners

U10 Freestyle

2nd Tara Silva St. Brendan's/Oakpark

U12 Freestyle

1st Kate O'Shea Rock St./Caherslee

2nd Evie Fields Castlegregory

3rd Saorlaith Costello St. Brendan's/Oakpark

U12 Backstroke

1st Jonas Ó Coiléan An Ghaeltacht; Lexie Griffin, Fossa

3rd Aoibhin Long Castlegregory

U12 Breaststroke

1st Tenzin KunzeyTsering St. Brendan's/Oakpark

4th Cian O'Donoghue Rock St./Caherslee;

U14 Freestyle

2nd Charlie Griffin Fossa; Lainey Costello St. Brendan's/Oakpark

3rd Jack Maguire Rock St./Caherslee; Sophie Constable Boherbee

U14 Backstroke

1st Emily Boland Castlegregory

2nd Alex O'Flaherty St. Brendan's/O;Rhianna O Brien Blennerville

U14 Breaststroke

1 Rory Kearney Spa Fenit/Barrow Siobhan O'Mahony St. Brendan's/Oakpark

2 Ali O’ Dwyer Spa Fenit/Barrow

Butterfly U14

1 Mattias Ó Coiléan An Ghaeltacht;

2 Ryan Wyles Annascaul/Camp/Lispole ,Iza O'Connor Abbeydorney/Kilflynn;

3rd Evie O Sullivan Spa Fenit/Barrow

4th Daniel Galvin Abbeydorney/Kilflynn

U16 Boys Free

1st Justin O'Halloran - Blennerville/Ballyard

U16 Boys Back

1st Peter O'Connor - Spa/Fenit/Barrow

U16 Boys Breast

1st Adam O'Flaherty - St Brendans/Oakpark

2nd Sean Murphy - Boherbee/Cloghers/Manor

3rd Conor McGibney - Spa/Fenit/Barrow

U16 Boys Fly

1st Jack Costello - St Brendans/Oakpark

2nd Darragh Casey - Ballyheigue

3rd Matthew Leahy - Blennerville/Ballyard

4th Luke O'Donoghue - Rock St/Caherslee

U16 Girls Free

1st Laurel Mason - Spa/Fenit/Barrow

U16 Girls Breast

1st Avril Doyle - St Brendans/Oakpark

3rd Anna Roberts - Castlegregory

U16 Girls Fly

1st Ciara Quilter - Spa/Fenit/Barrow

2nd Anna O'Sullivan - Spa/Fenit/Barrow

U16 Boys Medley Relay

1st Spa/Fenit/Barrow

(Kai Kelliher, Evan Cashell-Lowe, Conor McGibney & Peter O'Connor)

U16 Girls Medley Relay

1st St Brendans/Oakpark

(Lainey Costello, Avril Doyle, Malwina Janowska & Siobhan O'Mahony)

2nd Castlegregory

(Emily Boland, Grace Boland, Emma Micbach-Aherne & Anna Roberts)

Kerry Clusters Time Trials

We were delighted to host our first Kerry Clusters Time Trials of the year on Sunday and welcome Killarney & Ballybunion Swimming Clubs .

The trials provide an opportunity for our younger swimmers in the Development & Junior B squads to attain times across a number of events .Well done to all our swimmers and medal winners and hope you all enjoyed the event.

Many thanks to Tim for organising, Pat on referee duty, Spela as our starter, Melissa & Oonagh ,top table and all volunteers on the day.

Upcoming Galas

24-25/02 Ennis Invitational Meet

11/03 Aspiring Champions -Session 1 & 2

19/03 Time Trials (Long distance)

12/03 Future Challenger Round 2 Meet 2

25/03 Aspiring Champions -Session 3 & 4

25/03 Irish Minor Schools Championship

26/03 Irish Senior Schools Relays/Schools Interpro

1-5/04 Swim Ireland Irish Open