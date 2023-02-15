Kingdom Swimming Club weekly news

Kerry Community Games County Swimming Finals
Well done to all our swimmers who participated in the Community Games County Swimming Finals on Sunday 12th February.
It was great to see so many of our swimmers represent their respective areas in a number of individual & relay events , bringing home plenty of medals along the way .Congratulations to all medal winners , especially our Gold medal winners who will represent Kerry in the Community Games National Finals May 13th in Castlebar .
Thanks to Pat McTigue and all the volunteers from the club who helped out in the organisation & running of the event on the day.
Kingdom Swimming Club Medal Winners
U10 Freestyle
2nd Tara Silva St. Brendan's/Oakpark
U12 Freestyle
1st Kate O'Shea Rock St./Caherslee
2nd Evie Fields Castlegregory
3rd Saorlaith Costello St. Brendan's/Oakpark
U12 Backstroke
1st Jonas Ó Coiléan An Ghaeltacht; Lexie Griffin, Fossa
3rd Aoibhin Long Castlegregory
U12 Breaststroke
1st Tenzin KunzeyTsering St. Brendan's/Oakpark
4th Cian O'Donoghue Rock St./Caherslee;
U14 Freestyle
2nd Charlie Griffin Fossa; Lainey Costello St. Brendan's/Oakpark
3rd Jack Maguire Rock St./Caherslee; Sophie Constable Boherbee
U14 Backstroke
1st Emily Boland Castlegregory
2nd Alex O'Flaherty St. Brendan's/O;Rhianna O Brien Blennerville
U14 Breaststroke
1 Rory Kearney Spa Fenit/Barrow Siobhan O'Mahony St. Brendan's/Oakpark
2 Ali O’ Dwyer Spa Fenit/Barrow
Butterfly U14
1 Mattias Ó Coiléan An Ghaeltacht;
2 Ryan Wyles Annascaul/Camp/Lispole ,Iza O'Connor Abbeydorney/Kilflynn;
3rd Evie O Sullivan Spa Fenit/Barrow
4th Daniel Galvin Abbeydorney/Kilflynn
U16 Boys Free
1st Justin O'Halloran - Blennerville/Ballyard
U16 Boys Back
1st Peter O'Connor - Spa/Fenit/Barrow
U16 Boys Breast
1st Adam O'Flaherty - St Brendans/Oakpark
2nd Sean Murphy - Boherbee/Cloghers/Manor
3rd Conor McGibney - Spa/Fenit/Barrow
U16 Boys Fly
1st Jack Costello - St Brendans/Oakpark
2nd Darragh Casey - Ballyheigue
3rd Matthew Leahy - Blennerville/Ballyard
4th Luke O'Donoghue - Rock St/Caherslee
U16 Girls Free
1st Laurel Mason - Spa/Fenit/Barrow
U16 Girls Breast
1st Avril Doyle - St Brendans/Oakpark
3rd Anna Roberts - Castlegregory
U16 Girls Fly
1st Ciara Quilter - Spa/Fenit/Barrow
2nd Anna O'Sullivan - Spa/Fenit/Barrow
U16 Boys Medley Relay
1st Spa/Fenit/Barrow
(Kai Kelliher, Evan Cashell-Lowe, Conor McGibney & Peter O'Connor)
U16 Girls Medley Relay
1st St Brendans/Oakpark
(Lainey Costello, Avril Doyle, Malwina Janowska & Siobhan O'Mahony)
2nd Castlegregory
(Emily Boland, Grace Boland, Emma Micbach-Aherne & Anna Roberts)
Kerry Clusters Time Trials
We were delighted to host our first Kerry Clusters Time Trials of the year on Sunday and welcome Killarney & Ballybunion Swimming Clubs .
The trials provide an opportunity for our younger swimmers in the Development & Junior B squads to attain times across a number of events .Well done to all our swimmers and medal winners and hope you all enjoyed the event.
Many thanks to Tim for organising, Pat on referee duty, Spela as our starter, Melissa & Oonagh ,top table and all volunteers on the day.
Upcoming Galas
24-25/02 Ennis Invitational Meet
11/03 Aspiring Champions -Session 1 & 2
19/03 Time Trials (Long distance)
12/03 Future Challenger Round 2 Meet 2
25/03 Aspiring Champions -Session 3 & 4
25/03 Irish Minor Schools Championship
26/03 Irish Senior Schools Relays/Schools Interpro
1-5/04 Swim Ireland Irish Open