Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Saturday review

Last night at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium the feature race was the final of the Resets A6 stake and this was won in convincing fashion by the evens favourite Fahan Rebel, trained in Gallerus in West Kerry by Mike Baker for his neighbour Eric Prestage. Showing great early pace he was always in command, beating Toremore Matt by five and a half lenghts in 28.67.

Meanwhile, the first semi final of the Resets A7 stake was won by Tevee Zoey, owned by Pat O’Connell in Duagh. The winner trapped in front, beating Coill Bhui Noir by 2 lengths in 29.24 at odds of even money. The other semi was won by Ballyfidora Sid, jointly owned by Jermiah Moriarty and Joseph O’Sullivan of Tralee. Taking up the lead at the third bend, he went on to beat Dunasbuig Lucky by 2 lengths in 29.42 at 4/6 fav.

Other notable winners were:

-Anchor Man, who won over the sprint distance in 17.54 for Athea trainer Sean Hunt and owner John Fitzgerald

-first in the last race came from the Castleisland kennels of James O’Regan when Russmur Queen won in 28.56 for Rathmore's Jermiah Murphy.