Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was a 10 race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night featuring the final of the McSweeney Tarmacadam A4 500 yards Stakes and the first round heats of the De Laval A3 570 Stakes.

Race 1 was won by Jesceda Covid, owned by the What You Call It Syndicate and trained in Athea by Sean Hunt. Taking up the lead at the first bend the evens money favourite ran out a convincing winner, beating Traigs Boy by 10 lengths in 28.87

Race 2 was won by Shift Angel Eye, owned by Neily Jones in Castleisland. Coming with a late surge he beat Manhattan Grace by a length in 30.21 at a price of 2/1.

Anthony Slattery of Tralee was the winner of Race 3 with Sign On Misty. Ran over the sprint distance; hitting the front off the second bend the 5/4 favourite beat Queenies Girls by 2 lengths in 18.05.

Race 4 was heat one of the De Laval Stakes. This was won by Bouncy Bonz, owned by James Dennison of Abbeyfeale. The 4/1 shot led from trap rise to beat Russmurr Shane by two and a half lengths in 31.35.

Race 5 was heat 2 of the de Laval Stakes and this was won by the Dan Lynch, Ballyduff owned Homestead Anna. Showing great staying power she got up to beat Clounamon Comet by half a lengths in 31.63 at a price of 2/1 favourite.

Race 6 over the sprint distance was won in very impressive fashion by Spurge, owned by the Black-Shok Syndicate and trained in Tralee by John Kelliher. Exploding from trap 5 he ran out a very convincing winner, beating Fahan Rebel by 2 and a half lengths in a fast 17.49 at a price of 7/2.

The 7th race was the final heat of the De Laval Stakes and this was won by Natural Bandit, jointly owned by Liam and Austin Fitzgerald of Tralee. The 6/4 joint favourite finished strongly to beat Millridge Lily by one and a half lengths in 31.49.

Chris Houlihan of Ballyduff won race 8 with Cashen Ubari. The 2/1 joint favourite led from trap rise to beat Cape Legend by ¾ of a length in 28.79.

Race 9 was the feature race of the night the McSweeney Brothers Tarmacadam A4 500 Final. This went to the Donal G O Mahony, Millstreet owned Millridge Timmy. Taking up the lead off the second bend he went on to deny Steeple Road Milan by one and a half lengths at a price of evens favourite.

The final race on the card was won by Millrose Star for Jack McCauliffe of Brosna. Leading from trap rise he beat the fast finishing Steeple Road Joe by ¾ of a length in 29.53 at a price of 5/2.

There is no racing at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium tonight.