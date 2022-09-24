Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Friday night review

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night and the following are the results:

Cape Road won the opening race for Mike McEllistrim of Ballylongford, displaying good early pace he beat Rooney by 4 and a half lengths in 28.69 at a price of 2/1.

Race 2 went to Ardrahan Jess for joint owners Dan Nolan and Thomas Regan of Ardfert. The evens favourite led from traprise to beat Race Night Big Tom by 3 and a half lengths in 17.87 over the sprint distance.

Advertisement

Tim Kelly of Killarney won race 3 with Shronedrugh Pat. The 6/4 favourite showed good early pace to beat Spirit Matilda by five and a half lengths in 17.92 again over the sprint distance.

Trainer Mike Baker from Ballydavid turned out Denville Sarah Jo to win race 4 for owner Liam Dennehy of Duagh. Taking up the lead at the second bend she ran out a convincing winner beating Lone Salah by 12 and a half lengths in 29.38 at a price of 6/4.

Shane Regan of Kilmoyley won race 5 with Baltoving Sophia. Showing great finishing power she just got up near the finish line to beat the front running Millridge Mick by a half a length in 29.30 at a price of 3/1

Advertisement

Match That for Catherine Flavin of Listowel prevailed in Race 6 in 29.06 at a price of 2/1. He beat Clounamon Comet by three and a half lengths.

Feature race of the night was the final of the Steve Kennedy Memorial and went the way of favourite Cashen Miska. Leading from traprise he beat Cascade Phantom by three and a half lengths in 28.37 at a price of evens favourite.

Donal G O Mahony of Millstreet won race 8 with Millridge Allie. Coming with a late surge he beat Bowline Dyson by one and a half lengths in 29.19 at a price of 3/1.

Advertisement

The second final of the night kindly sponsored by Odds On Dog Food, went to the warm favourite Ballymac Bailey. Owned by the Very Quiet Syndicate and trained by Liam Dowling he led from trap rise to beat Pick It Up Wink by three lengths in 30.67 over the 570 yards at a price of 4/6 favourite.

Moybella Pixie, owned by Thomas J Kennelly of Lisselton, won the final race of the night. Leading from traps she was always in command, beating Sporting Leo by three lengths in 28.74 at a price of 4/1.

Racing again tonight with the first race at 7.46, featuring the final of the RCET Traceability Stakes.