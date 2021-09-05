Advertisement
Sport

Kilmoyley Into County Hurling Final

Sep 5, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrysport
Kilmoyley Into County Hurling Final Kilmoyley Into County Hurling Final
Share this article

GAELIC GAMES

Kilmoyley's defence of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling title was well tested by Lixnaw last night but they passed it with a one point win to reach this year's final on a 17 points to 16 scoreline.

They'll find out who their opponents will be in the decider later when Causeway and St Brendan's Ardfert meet.

Advertisement

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park Tralee is at 2pm and we'll have live commentary here on Radio Kerry with thanks to Ardfert Furniture.

The Causeway Manager, Stephen Goggin, says he's had to cope with some injury proplems.

Advertisement

The Ardfert Manager, Tomás Moloney, is conscious that his team lost to Causeway in the opening round.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus