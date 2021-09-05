Kilmoyley Into County Hurling Final

GAELIC GAMES

Kilmoyley's defence of the Garvey's Supervalu County Senior Hurling title was well tested by Lixnaw last night but they passed it with a one point win to reach this year's final on a 17 points to 16 scoreline.

They'll find out who their opponents will be in the decider later when Causeway and St Brendan's Ardfert meet.

Advertisement

Throw-in at Austin Stack Park Tralee is at 2pm and we'll have live commentary here on Radio Kerry with thanks to Ardfert Furniture.

The Causeway Manager, Stephen Goggin, says he's had to cope with some injury proplems.

Advertisement

The Ardfert Manager, Tomás Moloney, is conscious that his team lost to Causeway in the opening round.