Kilmoyley have beaten Banagher of Derry to reach the All-Ireland Club Intermediate Hurling final.

2 goals by Maurice O'Connor helped ensure that Kilmoyley marched on to the final.

A red card in the dying minutes for Adrian Royle means he misses out on playing in the next match.

Advertisement

The final score was Kilmoyley 2-15 Banagher 1-13.