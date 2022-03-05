Advertisement
Killarney rivals face off tonight in National League

Mar 5, 2022 10:03 By radiokerrysport
Killarney rivals Scotts Lakers St Pauls and Killarney Cougars face off tonight in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League.

Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre is the venue at 7.30.

