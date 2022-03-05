Killarney rivals face off tonight in National League

Killarney rivals Scotts Lakers St Pauls and Killarney Cougars face off tonight in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League.
Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre is the venue at 7.30.
Advertisement
Killarney rivals Scotts Lakers St Pauls and Killarney Cougars face off tonight in the InsureMyVan.ie Men’s National League.
Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre is the venue at 7.30.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus