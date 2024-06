Killarney RFC player selected in Ireland Women's U20's Squad

Lily Morris of Killarney Rugby Club has been selected in the Ireland Women's U20 Squad for the upcoming Summer Six Nations Series.

Head Coach Niamh Briggs has selected a squad of 28 players to travel to Parma.

Ireland will face England, Italy and Scotland.

Advertisement

The inaugural Women's U20s Six Nations Series will take place in Italy and will begin next Thursday, July 4th.

Ireland Women's U20 Squad

FORWARDS:

Advertisement

Sophie Barrett – Enniskillen/Railway Union/Ulster

Grainne Burke – Ennis/Munster

Kelly Burke – Mullingar/Leinster

Beth Buttimer – UL Bohemian/Munster

Ruth Campbell – Old Belvedere/Leinster

Aoibheann Hahessy – UL Bohemian/Munster

Brianna Heylmann – UL Bohemian/Munster

Ivana Kiripati – American International College/Connacht

Roisin Maher – Galwegians/Connacht

Amanda McQuade – Ealing Trailfinders/IQ Rugby

Lily Morris – Killarney/Munster

Eadaoin Murtagh – Old Belvedere/Leinster

Jane Neill – Galwegians/Leinster (CAPTAIN)

Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair – Blackrock College/Leinster

Faith Oviawe – Railway Union/Connacht

Hannah Wilson – Old Belvedere/Leinster

BACKS:

Clara Barrett – UL Bohemian/Connacht

Ellen Boylan – Blackrock College/Munster

Hannah Clarke – Tuam/Oughterard/Connacht

Kate Flannery – UL Bohemian/Munster (VICE CAPTAIN)

Jade Gaffney – Old Belvedere/Leinster

Niamh Gallagher – Saracens/IQ Rugby

May Goulding – Saracens/Old Albanian Saints/IQ Rugby

Lucia Linn – Loughborough University/IQ Rugby

Éabha Ni Dhonnacha – Tuam/Oughterard/UL Bohemian/Connacht

Robyn O’Connor – Wexford Wanderers/Leinster

Ellie O’Sullivan/Sexton – Mullingar/Leinster

Chisom Ugwueru – UL Bohemian/Munster

Advertisement

Ireland U20's Women Management Team

Head Coach – Niamh Briggs

Assistant Coach – JP Walsh

Assistant Coach – Murray Houston

Athletic Development Coach – Paul Heasley

Physio – Aoife Healy

Kit Man – John McDonald

Analyst – Niamh O’Donovan

Nutrition – Leanne Varley

Team Manager – Becky Irvine

Fixtures

Advertisement

England v Ireland, Thursday, July 4, kick off 6.30pm local time/5.30pm Irish time

Ireland v Italy, Tuesday, July 9, kick off 10am local time/9am Irish time

Ireland v Scotland, Sunday, July 14, kick off 10am local time/9am Irish time