Killarney Celtic were beaten in the FAI Women’s U17 Cup Final.

They lost 3-2 to Bohemians of Waterford at Turners Cross in Cork.

Celtic fell 2-0 behind. Maeve Courtney pulled a goal back on 69 minutes but Celtic were two down again inthe 81st minute.

The deficit was halved once more 4 minutes later through Katie Doe but Celtic could not find an equaliser.