Sport

Kerry In Gaynor Trophy Semi Final

Jun 6, 2024 10:23 By radiokerrysport
Kerry In Gaynor Trophy Semi Final
One game for Kerry in the Gaynor today, they are in the semi final of the trophy having had a bye to this stage alongside Waterford.
Gaynor Trophy Semi Final
Waterford v Kerry, 2pm

