Kerry’s Mark O'Connor is an Aussie Rules champion.

The Dingle man and his Geelong team-mates beat Sydney in the Grand Final by 133 points to 52.

O'Connor and Laois' Zach Tuohy have now followed in the footsteps of Kerry's Tadhg Kennelly.

Tuohy was playing his 250th game in the AFL while O'Connor was a late replacement for the injured Max Holmes.

Mark O'Connor's father John has been speaking with Radio Kerry and revealed Mark will be coming back to Dingle shortly