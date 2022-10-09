Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Winter Rally launched

Oct 9, 2022 16:10 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Winter Rally launched
The Banna Beach Resort Kerry Winter Rally has been launched.

The event run by Kerry Motor Club will be held at the end of this month.

Ivan Hurley reports

Sean Moriarty is PRO of Kerry Motor Club

