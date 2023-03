Kerry have defeated Derry 1-12 to 2-06 in the Very Ireland National Camogie League.

Kerry were the dominant side in the first half, limiting the Derry team to a scoreline of 1-03 to Kerry's 0-10.

Kerry assured their victory with a goal in the 40th minute of the game despite a late rally from Derry which included a goal in the 58th minute. They were unable to catch Kerry who leave as the division 2A league leaders.