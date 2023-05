The Kerry versus Mayo Sam Maguire Cup game has been confirmed for 3 o'clock on Saturday May 20th.

Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney is to host the Group 1 encounter.

The Group 4 clash of Clare and Donegal will get the Sam Maguire Cup underway on Saturday-week, in Cusack Park at 2.

Advertisement

In Group 2 that same day Galway host Tyrone from 5.15.

On Sunday the 21st, Group 3 gets underway with the meeting of Sligo and Kildare at Markievicz Park.