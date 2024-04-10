Kerry U20 Footballers In Action Tonight

Kerry are in action in the Munster U20 championship tonight.

The Kingdom travel to Travel to Clare in Phase 2 while Tipperary host Cork.

Both games throw in at 7pm and we'll have live coverage of that game this evening on Radio Kerry.

Advertisement

In Connacht, Sligo take on Leitrim and Roscommon face Galway.

Elsewhere last night,

Kildare and Dublin both advanced to the semi-finals of the Eirgrid Leinster under-20 football championship last night.

Advertisement

Kildare topped Group 1 via their 2-6 to 11-point win over Louth, who must settle for a quarter-final with Wicklow.

Dublin’s 13-points to 1-7 win over Meath saw them finish top of Group 3.

Meath will be away to Laois in the other quarter-final.

Laois last night romped to a 2-12 to 6-point win over Louth.

Advertisement

The knockout line-up in the Ulster under-20 football championship will be decided tonight.

Tyrone will advance straight to the semi-finals if they beat Monaghan in Coalisland.

Derry also have designs on top spot in Group A, and they face Antrim in Owenbeg.

Advertisement

The meeting of Donegal and Armagh in Ballybofey will decide top billing in Group B.

A quarter-final place is the carrot for Fermanagh and Cavan.