Advertisement
Sport

Kerry U20 Footballers In Action Tonight

Apr 10, 2024 10:13 By radiokerrysport
Kerry U20 Footballers In Action Tonight
Share this article

Kerry are in action in the Munster U20 championship tonight.

The Kingdom travel to Travel to Clare in Phase 2 while Tipperary host Cork.

Both games throw in at 7pm and we'll have live coverage of that game this evening on Radio Kerry.

Advertisement

In Connacht, Sligo take on Leitrim and Roscommon face Galway.

Elsewhere last night,

Kildare and Dublin both advanced to the semi-finals of the Eirgrid Leinster under-20 football championship last night.

Advertisement

Kildare topped Group 1 via their 2-6 to 11-point win over Louth, who must settle for a quarter-final with Wicklow.

Dublin’s 13-points to 1-7 win over Meath saw them finish top of Group 3.

Meath will be away to Laois in the other quarter-final.
Laois last night romped to a 2-12 to 6-point win over Louth.

Advertisement

The knockout line-up in the Ulster under-20 football championship will be decided tonight.

Tyrone will advance straight to the semi-finals if they beat Monaghan in Coalisland.

Derry also have designs on top spot in Group A, and they face Antrim in Owenbeg.

Advertisement

The meeting of Donegal and Armagh in Ballybofey will decide top billing in Group B.

A quarter-final place is the carrot for Fermanagh and Cavan.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Local Soccer Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Par 3 Contest At The Masters Today
Arsenal and City Both Grab Draws
Advertisement

Recommended

North Kerryman jailed for sexual assaults on teenage girl
Government urged to give €15 million backing for Kerry's joint World Rally Championship bid
100 business event planners and global incentive suppliers from North America attend Killarney conference
Historic commercial building in Tralee town centre sold
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus