Kerry to reveal team tonight for Donegal clash

The Kerry team for Round 3 of the Allianz Football League is to be announced tonight.
The Kingdom entertain Donegal in Killarney on Sunday.
Tune in after the news at 8 tonight for details of that team selection.
Advertisement
The Kerry team for Round 3 of the Allianz Football League is to be announced tonight.
The Kingdom entertain Donegal in Killarney on Sunday.
Tune in after the news at 8 tonight for details of that team selection.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus