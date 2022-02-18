Advertisement
Sport

Kerry to reveal team tonight for Donegal clash

Feb 18, 2022 13:02 By radiokerrysport
The Kerry team for Round 3 of the Allianz Football League is to be announced tonight.

The Kingdom entertain Donegal in Killarney on Sunday.

Tune in after the news at 8 tonight for details of that team selection.

