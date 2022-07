Kerry will today reveal their team for their TG4 Ladies All-Ireland Senior Football Championship semi-final.

At 2 tomorrow in Croke Park the Kingdom face Mayo, who will line out as follows:

Aisling Tarpey

Eilis Ronayne

Roisin Flynn

Danielle Caldwell

Tamara O'Connor

Fiona McHale

Kathryn Sullivan

Sinead Cafferky

Aoife Geraghty

Shauna Howley

Sinead Walsh

Sarah Mulvihill

Lisa Cafferky

Ciara Whyte

Tara Needham