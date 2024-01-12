Kerry to host prestigious European Championships

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club has been confirmed as the host of the 2025 European Amateur Team Championship.

Golf Ireland was awarded the event by the European Golf Association following a detailed bidding process.

16 teams will compete for the premier men’s amateur team event in Europe, which will take place on the Killeen Course between 8-12 July 2025, as Killarney celebrates the 50th anniversary of their last hosting of this event.

The Killeen Course has previously hosted four European Tour events, with the Irish Opens in 1991, 1992, 2010 and 2011, along with the 1996 Curtis Cup.

Ireland had an historic double last year when Alison Taylor (Malahide) and Eddie McCormack (Galway Bay) were victorious in the European Senior Ladies' and Men’s Championship in Douglas.

In 2007 the Irish trio of Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry and Jonathan Caldwell won Gold in the European Amateur Team Championship at Western Gailes. Meanwhile, Ireland landed a bronze medal last year and Golf Ireland CEO, Killarney's Mark Kennelly, is excited to see the event return to the island next year.

“We are all looking forward to hosting these brilliant championships back in Ireland again in 2025,” said Kennelly.

“It was great to see two Irish competitors picking up silverware in the senior championships last year and it will be interesting to see how our team can perform in the wonderful surrounds of Killarney.”

Many of the world’s best have competed in the European Amateur Team Championship over the years. Masters champion, Jon Rahm, was part of the Spanish team in 2014. Fellow Ryder Cup star, Bob McIntyre, represented Scotland two years later, while 2023 Amgen Irish Open winner, Vincent Norrman, teamed up with another Ryder Cup sensation, Ludvig Åberg, in 2019.

The European Amateur Team Championship will take place at Royal Park I Roveri in Italy this summer, with Spain looking to defend the crown they won at Royal Waterloo last year.

“2023 was another great year for our Irish teams with the men performing heroics to bring home a bronze medal from Belgium,” said Golf Ireland High Performance Director, Neil Manchip.

“The future is bright and we look forward to seeing these players grow as they make the trip to Italy before a massive occasion in Kerry next year.”

Killarney Golf & Fishing Club are overjoyed to announce that they will once again play host to the prestigious European Amateur Team Championship.

It returns for the first time since 1975 and will present a wonderful opportunity for the club to showcase their magnificent championship courses and practice facilities alongside the breathtaking backdrop.

"The prospect of witnessing the finest amateur golfers on our home turf is a source of excitement and delight for our members,” said Killarney Golf & Fishing Club Captain John O’Mahony.

“We look forward to working closely with everyone involved to make the event a huge success for the club, the historic town of Killarney, and for golf in Ireland.

“We have no doubt that the world-class accommodation, exceptional restaurants, and the famous Irish welcome are perfectly poised to provide an unforgettable experience for participants and spectators alike."

(Picture caption: Frank Shaw, Chairperson Killarney Golf & Fishing Club, Kate O’Leary Lady Captain Killarney, Colin Finlay Director of Golf Killarney, Mark Kennelly CEO Golf Ireland, Helen Prendergast Club President Killarney and Jim Long President Golf Ireland, launching the European Team Championships 2025 which will be hosted by Killarney Golf & Fishing Club. Photo: Michelle Cooper Galvin / Golffile.)