In the InsureMyVan.ie Men's Super League Round 8 Garvey's Tralee Warriors host UCD Marian.

That match takes place on Saturday in the Tralee Sports Complex.

Tip Off is at 7.30pm

Also in action this weekend is Team Garvey's St.Marys. They host the Missquote.ie superleague leaders Glanmire.

That match will take place tonight at 6:15pm in Castleisland.

Liz Galwey reports: