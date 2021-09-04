Advertisement
Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Update

Sep 4, 2021 12:09 By radiokerrysport
12's Plate semi-final
St Brendan's Park D 2-0 Castleisland B
(LB Rovers v Mastergeeha B play in the second semi-final today)

12's Cup semi-finals
MEK Galaxy 1-4 St Brendan's Park
Mastergeeha 3-1 Tralee Dynamos

