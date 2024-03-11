Advertisement
Kerry Racing News

Mar 11, 2024
Kerry Racing News
A short run of bad luck for Jack Kennedy came to an end at Gowran Park on Saturday where he rode his first winner in three weeks. While the title-chaser served a four-day suspension since winning on Where It All Began at Punchestown on February 18, he also rode four runners-up and six third-placed horses before returning to the winners’ enclosure on 2/5 favourite Angostura which landed the two-mile maiden hurdle. It was all too easy for the Caren Walsh-owned five-year-old which made all the running to win by an easy five lengths from Paul Nolan’s 11/4 chance Tranquil Sea. With 109 winners, Kennedy heads to the Cheltenham Festival with a three-winner lead over Paul Townend in the race to become champion jockey.

Upcoming Fixtures
Dundalk – Friday, March 15 (First Race 4.40pm)
Thurles – Saturday, March 16 (First Race 1.55pm)
Down Royal – Sunday, March 17 (First Race 1.42pm)
Wexford – Sunday, March 17 (First Race 1.57pm)

