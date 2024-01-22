Advertisement
Sport

Kerry Racing News

Jan 22, 2024 12:56 By radiokerrysport
Kerry Racing News
Share this article

Phillip Enright rode his second Punchestown winner in as many days when partnering the Oliver McKiernan-trained Silver King to a comfortable success in the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle on Monday. At odds of 7/1, the eight-year-old was pushed out from the final hurdle to win by three lengths from Eoin Griffin’s 5/1 favourite Mr Socia. At the track on Sunday, the Tralee jockey won the mares’ handicap hurdle over the same distance on the Sam curling-trained Idol.

In terms of winners, Jack Kennedy hasn’t had much luck since the turn of the year but his fortunes changed over the weekend as he rode winners at both Navan on Saturday and at Thurles on Sunday. He partnered the Gordon Elliott-trained My Trump Card to a narrow success in the two and a half-mile handicap hurdle at Navan. Bred by Patrick Mullins and owned by Bective Stud, the 7/4 favourite led after the third-last hurdle and got home by half a length from the Willie Mullins-trained Dr Eggman, a 9/2 shot. Kennedy was on the mark again as he won the three-mile handicap chase on the Ian Donoghue-trained St Denis’s Well. Owned by the Declans Bar Syndicate, the 13/2 chance was ridden clear from the second-last fence and he came home a three-length winner from Danny Howard’s Starlight Cato.

Jack Kennedy secured two more winners at Thurles on Sunday. The Pioneer Racing-owned Purse Pulse ran out a 16-length winner of the auction maiden hurdle at odds of 7/4. Trained by Gordon Elliott, she went clear from the second-last hurdle to beat the Paul Tobin-trained Sharetheknowledge, a 50/1 chance, in fine style. The pair scored a bigger success as Harmonya Maker, owned by Tim O’Driscoll, won the Grade 2 Carey Glass Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase. The seven-year-old found her winning form again when leading before the final fence to beat Willie Mullins’ 8/11 favourite Hauturiere by a length and a half with the Con O’Keeffe-trained Silent Approach eight lengths further back in third place. Kennedy heads into the new week on the 93-winner mark, 16 clear of Paul Townend in the race to become champion jockey.

Advertisement

Upcoming Fixtures
Down Royal – Tuesday, January 23 (First Race 12.40pm)
Fairyhouse – Wednesday, January 24 (First Race 12.30pm)
Gowran Park – Thursday, January 25 (First Race 1.05pm)
Dundalk – Friday, January 26 (First Race 4.30pm)
Fairyhouse – Saturday, January 27 (First Race 1.05pm)
Naas – Sunday, January 28 (First Race 1.20pm)

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Irish F1 show shortlisted for Best Motorsport Podcast
Advertisement
WINTER YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES – TEAM IRELAND ON DAY THREE
Kerry in Group 2 of All-Ireland Intermediate Championship
Advertisement

Recommended

Killarney National Park still impacted by Storm Isha
4,500 premises in Kerry remain without power
Irish F1 show shortlisted for Best Motorsport Podcast
Kerry in Group 2 of All-Ireland Intermediate Championship
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus