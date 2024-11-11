Advertisement
Kerry Racing News

Nov 11, 2024
Kerry Racing News
Kerry Racing News

Jack Kennedy rode Croke Park to win the opening three-mile beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse on Tuesday. Trained by Gordon Elliott, the Gigginstown House Stud-owned gelding justified short odds of 2/5 favourite by three-quarters-of-a-length. Kennedy and Elliott completed a double when The Mediator landed the two-mile maiden hurdle. Owned in partnership by Sheila O'Ryan, John Doyle, Dee L'Estrange and Grant Leon, the 8/11 favourite won by eight-and-a-half lengths.

Phillip Enright was amongst the winners at Clonmel on Thursday, guiding Irish Impulse to success in the two-mile-four-furlong handicap chase. Sent off 20/1, the Robert Tyner trained gelding scored by one-and-a-half lengths in the colours of his wife Mary.

Jack Kennedy and Gordon Elliott took the two-mile maiden hurdle at Gowran Park on Saturday with Casheldale Lad. Sent off the 15/8 favourite, the Bective Stud-owned gelding scored easily by 13 lengths.

Kennedy and Elliott rounded off a fine week as they landed the two-mile beginners’ chase at Naas on Sunday with Farren Glory. Sent off the 4/6 favourite, he pulled clear from the final fence to score by seven-and-a-half lengths and now heads the Fairyhouse Winter Festival at the beginning of next month for the Grade 1 Bar One Racing Drinmore Chase.

Upcoming Fixtures

Fairyhouse – Tuesday, November 12 (First race 12.32pm)

Dundalk – Wednesday, November 13 (First race 2pm)

Punchestown – Friday, November 15 (First race 12.15pm)

Dundalk – Friday, November 15 (First race 5.15pm)

Navan – Saturday, November 16 (First race 11.40am)

Navan – Sunday, November 17 (First race 11.35am)

