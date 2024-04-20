Kerry qualify for Munster final

Kerry are back in the Munster Senior Football Championship final.

They won against Cork by 18 points to 1-12 in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney.

After an opening Cork point the Rebels goaled through Paul Walsh to go 4 clear. Sean O'Shea opened the Kingdom account with a free. After Paudie Clifford sent a goal chance wide Dara Moynihan doubled the Kerry account. An 8th minute Cillian Burke point meant the Kingdom were down by the minimum at 1-1 to 0-3. Tom O'Sullivan had Kerry level in the 10th minute. 2 successive Brian Hurley points put Cork 3 clear. Cork held a 4 point advantage at 1-6 to 0-5 midway through the half. By the 30 minute mark that deficit was halved to 1-7 to 8 points. Cork were ahead by 1-7 to 0-9 at the short whistle.

After an early second half Cork point Kerry drew level thanks to scores by Dara Moynihan and Sean O'Shea. Brian Hurley's 6th point put Cork in front once more. Tom O'Sullivan had the Kingdom on terms 2 minutes after that; 0-12 to 1-9. A David Clifford 50th minute point had Kerry in front for the first time and Graham O'Sullivan doubled the advantage 5 minutes later. The Kingdom led 0-15 to 1-11 eleven minutes from the finish. Kerry were 2 ahead thanks to a 63rd minute point by Tom O'Sullivan. The next score did not arrive for another 9 minutes, Sean O'Shea putting Kerry 3 to the good. A further point from sub Paul Geaney made it a 4 point game. Brian Hurley then put over the final point for Cork.

The other semi-final, between Clare and Waterford, is at 6 today.