Kerry players set to compete in National Championships

This Saturday a number of Kerry players will travel to Baldoyle in Dublin to compete in national championships.

Grade F:

Listowels Michael Belvo Flanagan will compete in the Singles and will team up with Oranmore's Jason Carr for the Doubles.

Grade C:

Men's Singles

Tom Bourke (Kingdom)

Listowel's Fergal Hannon.

Men's doubles:

Fergal Hannon (Listowel) will play with Jerry Noble (Dublin).

Kingdom's Tom Bourke will team up with Darryl Eade (Ennis).

Ladies Doubles:

Killarney's Maeve Twomey will partner Jennifer Murphy (Galway)

Deina Vesko (Listowel) will play with Jo Murphy (Waterford)

Mixed Doubles:

Maeve Twomey will partner Paul Kingston (Dunmanway)

Deina Vesko (Listowel) will team up with her club mate Fergal Hannon.

Tom Bourke ( Kingdom) will play alongside Roscrea's Celine Connors.