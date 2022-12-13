Advertisement
Sport

Kerry players set to compete in National Championships

Dec 13, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrysport
Kerry players set to compete in National Championships Kerry players set to compete in National Championships
Share this article

This Saturday a number of Kerry players will travel to Baldoyle in Dublin to compete in national championships.

Grade F:
Listowels Michael Belvo Flanagan will compete in the Singles and will team up with Oranmore's Jason Carr for the Doubles.

Grade C:
Men's Singles
Tom Bourke (Kingdom)
Listowel's Fergal Hannon.

Advertisement

Men's doubles:
Fergal Hannon (Listowel) will play with Jerry Noble (Dublin).
Kingdom's Tom Bourke will team up with Darryl Eade (Ennis).

Ladies Doubles:
Killarney's Maeve Twomey will partner Jennifer Murphy (Galway)
Deina Vesko (Listowel) will play with Jo Murphy (Waterford)

Mixed Doubles:
Maeve Twomey will partner Paul Kingston (Dunmanway)
Deina Vesko (Listowel) will team up with her club mate Fergal Hannon.
Tom Bourke ( Kingdom) will play alongside Roscrea's Celine Connors.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus