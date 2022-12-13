Kerry players set to compete in National Championships

This Saturday a number of Kerry players will travel to Baldoyle in Dublin to compete in national championships.
Grade F:
Listowels Michael Belvo Flanagan will compete in the Singles and will team up with Oranmore's Jason Carr for the Doubles.
Grade C:
Men's Singles
Tom Bourke (Kingdom)
Listowel's Fergal Hannon.
Men's doubles:
Fergal Hannon (Listowel) will play with Jerry Noble (Dublin).
Kingdom's Tom Bourke will team up with Darryl Eade (Ennis).
Ladies Doubles:
Killarney's Maeve Twomey will partner Jennifer Murphy (Galway)
Deina Vesko (Listowel) will play with Jo Murphy (Waterford)
Mixed Doubles:
Maeve Twomey will partner Paul Kingston (Dunmanway)
Deina Vesko (Listowel) will team up with her club mate Fergal Hannon.
Tom Bourke ( Kingdom) will play alongside Roscrea's Celine Connors.