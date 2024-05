Kerry have won the Munster Ladies Football Title after a memorable comeback over Cork in Mallow.

The defending champions led by 3 points at half-time on a 0-10 to 1-04 scoreline with Emma Dineen's first half goal keeping the Kingdom in touch.

Kerry dominated the second half which included a second goal from Emma Dineen while Danielle O'Leary scored 10 points in the game.

The final score was Kerry 2-15 Cork 0-13.