Kerry player on team of the season

There's one Kerry player on the Electric Ireland Minor Star Football Team of the Year.

Fionn Murphy of Rathmore is selected at left half back following his displays as the Kingdom made it to the semi-finals of the competition.

Team of the Year features six players from All-Ireland champions Galway.

All-Ireland finalists Mayo have four players represented.

Ulster finalists Derry have two named while Tyrone and Dublin have one each.

Galway’s Tomás Farthing is Player of the Year.

2022 Electric Ireland GAA Minor Football Team of the Year

1. Kyle Gilmore (Galway and Cortoon Shamrocks)

2. Tomás Farthing (Galway and An Spidéal) – Also Player of the Year

3. Ben Hughes (Tyrone and Donaghmore)

4. Rio Mortimer (Mayo and Claremorris)

5. Paul Gilmore (Mayo and Claremorris)

6. Cillian Trayers (Galway and Claregalway)

7. Fionn Murphy (Kerry and Rathmore)

8. Ruairí Forbes (Derry and Ballinderry Shamrocks)

9. Jack Lonergan (Galway and Claregalway)

10. Johnny McGuckian (Derry and Watty Graham’s Glen)

11. Éanna Monaghan (Galway and Claregalway)

12. Diarmuid Duffy (Mayo and Ballinrobe)

13. Joe Quigley (Dublin and Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Ronan Clarke (Mayo and Bohola Moy Davitts)

15. Colm Costello (Galway and Dunmore MacHales)