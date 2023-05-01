Kerry Pitch & Putt Notes

This weekend sees the Munster Matchplay Qualifiers take place in Newmarket on Sunday as 16 spots are on offer to the players in the county for the finals which will take place in Tralee on the weekend of May 21st next.

10 of the 32 senior spots in the finals will be for Kerry players while there will be three each for both the Intermediate and Junior Mens grades. We wish everyone heading to Newmarket on Sunday the very best of luck in trying to make the final as we remind all players that it is a dress code event. Updates on the timesheet will be provided on the County Board’s Facebook page prior to the weekend as Friday sees the Munster Secondary Schools competition take place at Hillview in Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

The St Brendans College Killarney team of Robbie Harnett, Cillian Courtney and Fintan Martin are the defending champions at both provincial and national level. They along with other teams from the school as well as St Michaels College Listowel will be taking part in this event. The Top 9 teams in Munster will then advance to the National Finals in Athgarvan, Co Kildare on Friday May 19th. In the coming weeks the Deerpark Scratch Cups take place on Saturday May 13th while the Bob Casey Memorial event begins at the Killarney course the following Tuesday night May 16th.

The Bob Casey is the official trial process for the Intermediate and Juniors Mens teams this year and a player’s playing handicap on Friday April 14th last is their handicap for this year’s teams as per a change at Pitch & Putt Ireland Convention this year.