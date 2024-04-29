Kerry Pitch & Putt Notes

Last Sunday morning saw the Munster Matchplay Qualifiers take place in Listowel as two of the Senior Mens spots for the county in the finals in Cunnigar, Dungarvan and Claycastle in Youghal were already filled prior to the start of play.

Jason Cregan of Tralee is automatic of course as last year’s winner from the event in Tralee while Alan Hobbart’s win in the County Senior Mens Matchplay last week also put him straight through.

On the course another Tralee player in Jamie Blake led the way on 12 under par and he was followed in by club-mates Jason O’Regan, Michael Conway and Darren Goodall as the final spot came down to countback between Damien Fleming of Deerpark and Tralee’s Tony Blake after both finished level on six under par. A better Back 18 put Damien through as countback was also needed in the Intermediate Mens grade to decide the last spot.

Advertisement

Bobby McCarron of Listowel and last year’s overall runner-up in the competition Keith O’Brien (Tralee) both had level par to claim the first two spots as Castleisland’s Dan Broderick was next on one over par. Michael Creagh of Tralee and Deerpark’s Noel Moynihan both tied on two over par with the better back 18 putting Michael through ahead of Noel in the finish. In the Junior grade Mark O’Regan and Noel Lee, both from Tralee claimed the two spots on offer here.

All the players who qualified today will join the pre-entered Ladies entrants for the Finals at the Co Waterford and Co Cork venues on the weekend of May 12th next. Our thanks to Listowel for their efforts in getting their course ready given the recent difficulties with the weather so far this year.

This Friday meanwhile sees the Munster Schools event take place in Fermoy in Cork and we wish the St Brendans College Killarney and St Michaels Listowel entered sides the very best of luck. On Sunday we see a new setting for the National Matchplay Qualifying meanwhile on the May Bank Holiday Weekend as opposed to the previous midweek running of the same event.

Advertisement

This year also sees the new Mens Intermediate and Junior events take place for the first time as next Sunday in Tralee will see Kerry players compete for eight spots in the Senior Mens event, five in the Intermediate Mens event and two in the Junior event.

The finals take place on the June Bank Holiday Weekend at Tipperary courses Larkspur Park and Tipp Hills.