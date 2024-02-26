Advertisement
Kerry Pitch & Putt notes

Feb 26, 2024 08:24 By radiokerrysport

While the official start of the Pitch & Putt season locally is still a few weeks away last Saturday February 24th at the National Convention in Templemore was a big day for two Deerpark members.

Damien Fleming was honoured as the No 1 Irish Mens player for 2023, his fourth time in five years winning the award as his Deerpark club-mate Jason O’Connor formally stepped down as an officer on the National Executive after 10 years.

O’Connor served for nine years as the Association’s Communications & Press Officer between 2014 and 2023 and was Honorary Secretary for the final year prior to stepping down last Saturday. It brought to an end 13 years of both Deerpark and Kerry representation on the National Executive with both O’Connor and Fleming along with their club-mate Ger O’Connor having served on the National Executive in different capacities between 2011 and 2024.

Elsewhere at the County Board AGM back in January, Christy O’Mahony of Tralee succeeded John McGrath of Deerpark as Chairman after John decided to step down following two years in the role. We thank John for serving over the last two years and wish him well on the playing front this year. Jason O’Connor stepped down as Secretary of the same organisation after six years but remains on as PRO for the coming year. Audrey O’Mahony is the new Competition Secretary with Orla O’Mahony also joining the County Board as a Non-Portfolio Officer.

2024 Kerry Pitch & Putt Ireland Officers
Chairman: Christy O'Mahony (Tralee)
Secretary: Jason Cregan (Tralee)
Treasurer: Sean O'Brien (Deerpark)
Registrar: Vince Barry (Castleisland)
Competition Secretary: Audrey O'Mahony (Tralee)
PRO: Jason O'Connor (Deerpark)
U16 Officer: Gearoid Cronin (Deerpark)
Non-Portfolio: Orla O'Mahony (Tralee), Second Position to be co-opted.

As March 1st is the official start of the playing year in the sport, the first major event will be the Adult County Matchplay Championships on the weekend of April 14th in Deerpark. Entry forms and other particulars for the event will be distributed to clubs in the coming weeks.

