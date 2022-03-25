Kerry name team for Munster U14 Championship outing

It’s Kerry against Cork tomorrow in the Ladies Munster U14 Football Championship.
The Round 3 tie is to go ahead in Milltown Castlemaine at noon.
Team V Cork
1. Anne O'Shaughnessey - Fossa
2. Roisin Daly - MKL Gaels
3. Jamie Lee O'Connor (C) - Ballymacelligott
4. Riadh O'Sulllivan - Laune Rangers
5. Sibeal Ní Shea - Cora Dhuibhne
6. Sadhbh Ní Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne
7. Emily O'Sullivan - Cromane
8. Keeva Riordan - Beaufort
9. Anna O'Sullivan - Churchill
10. Priya O'Donovan - Na Gaeil
11. Phoebe O'Shea - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
12. Brid Curtin - Currow
13. Eve Broderick - Na Gaeil
14. Naoise O'Donoghue - MKL Gaels
15. Avril Rooney - Beaufort
16. Hayley O'Flaherty - Dingle
17. Doireann O Neill - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
18. Jessie Lynch - Daingean Uí Chúis (Dingle)
19. Ali Gill - Southern Gales
20. Eabha Ní Shuardain - Corca Dhuibhne
21. Aoibheann McCarthy - Kerins O’Rahillys
22. Shaunagh Kirby - Abbeydorney
23. Maggie Quirke - Cromane
24. Norma Murphy - Castleisland Desmonds
25. Keelin O'Shea - Southern Gaels
26. Edel O'Donoghue - Scartaglin
27. Maggie Walsh - Ballyduff
28. Anna Slattery - Abbeydorney