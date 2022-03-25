Kerry name team for Munster U14 Championship outing

It’s Kerry against Cork tomorrow in the Ladies Munster U14 Football Championship.

The Round 3 tie is to go ahead in Milltown Castlemaine at noon.

Team V Cork

1. Anne O'Shaughnessey - Fossa

2. Roisin Daly - MKL Gaels

3. Jamie Lee O'Connor (C) - Ballymacelligott

4. Riadh O'Sulllivan - Laune Rangers

5. Sibeal Ní Shea - Cora Dhuibhne

6. Sadhbh Ní Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne

7. Emily O'Sullivan - Cromane

8. Keeva Riordan - Beaufort

9. Anna O'Sullivan - Churchill

10. Priya O'Donovan - Na Gaeil

11. Phoebe O'Shea - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

12. Brid Curtin - Currow

13. Eve Broderick - Na Gaeil

14. Naoise O'Donoghue - MKL Gaels

15. Avril Rooney - Beaufort

16. Hayley O'Flaherty - Dingle

17. Doireann O Neill - Inbhear Scéine Gaels

18. Jessie Lynch - Daingean Uí Chúis (Dingle)

19. Ali Gill - Southern Gales

20. Eabha Ní Shuardain - Corca Dhuibhne

21. Aoibheann McCarthy - Kerins O’Rahillys

22. Shaunagh Kirby - Abbeydorney

23. Maggie Quirke - Cromane

24. Norma Murphy - Castleisland Desmonds

25. Keelin O'Shea - Southern Gaels

26. Edel O'Donoghue - Scartaglin

27. Maggie Walsh - Ballyduff

28. Anna Slattery - Abbeydorney