Advertisement
Sport

Kerry name team for Munster U14 Championship outing

Mar 25, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrysport
Kerry name team for Munster U14 Championship outing Kerry name team for Munster U14 Championship outing
Share this article

It’s Kerry against Cork tomorrow in the Ladies Munster U14 Football Championship.

The Round 3 tie is to go ahead in Milltown Castlemaine at noon.

Team V Cork

Advertisement

1. Anne O'Shaughnessey - Fossa
2. Roisin Daly - MKL Gaels
3. Jamie Lee O'Connor (C) - Ballymacelligott
4. Riadh O'Sulllivan - Laune Rangers
5. Sibeal Ní Shea - Cora Dhuibhne
6. Sadhbh Ní Shlattara - Corca Dhuibhne
7. Emily O'Sullivan - Cromane
8. Keeva Riordan - Beaufort
9. Anna O'Sullivan - Churchill
10. Priya O'Donovan - Na Gaeil
11. Phoebe O'Shea - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
12. Brid Curtin - Currow
13. Eve Broderick - Na Gaeil
14. Naoise O'Donoghue - MKL Gaels
15. Avril Rooney - Beaufort

16. Hayley O'Flaherty - Dingle
17. Doireann O Neill - Inbhear Scéine Gaels
18. Jessie Lynch - Daingean Uí Chúis (Dingle)
19. Ali Gill - Southern Gales
20. Eabha Ní Shuardain - Corca Dhuibhne
21. Aoibheann McCarthy - Kerins O’Rahillys
22. Shaunagh Kirby - Abbeydorney
23. Maggie Quirke - Cromane
24. Norma Murphy - Castleisland Desmonds
25. Keelin O'Shea - Southern Gaels
26. Edel O'Donoghue - Scartaglin
27. Maggie Walsh - Ballyduff
28. Anna Slattery - Abbeydorney

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus