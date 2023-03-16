Kerry Motor Club announce 'Rally Town' event

Rally Town to return to County Capital on Saturday, April 1

Kerry Motor Club and the organising committee of the Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally are delighted to announce the return of the ‘Rally Town’ event on Saturday, April 1st to coincide with the running of the rally which will take place on Sunday, April 2nd in the Tralee and North Kerry area.

Following the success of the ‘Rally Town’ event in 2019, the motor club has decided to run the event once again on April 1 as a curtain-raiser to the Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally, which is the second round of the Triton National Rally Championship and takes place on Sunday, April 2nd. The ‘Rally Town’ event, in conjunction with the Tralee Chamber Alliance, will include a static display of rally cars in the Mall area of the town. This year's event is kindly sponsored by ‘Tralee Quickfit’ on Rock Street, which was recently acquired by John, Sandra and Lauren Corrigan and without their support, the event couldn’t happen.

Advertisement

Rally Town will run from 1 pm until 5 pm on April 1 (subject to final permit granting by Kerry County Council and Tralee Municipal District officials).

Speaking on the event, Rose Hotel Circuit of Kerry Rally Clerk of the Course Eoin Duffin said: “It is fantastic to announce the return of the Rally Town event to Tralee. It is important to bring the rally into the town centre so locals and tourists alike get a chance to see the rally cars and drivers up close. It is also an opportunity for local businesses to get a well-earned spin-off from the rally which takes place the following day.”

Chief Executive of the Tralee Chamber Alliance Colette O Connor said: “Tralee Chamber Alliance gives its full support to Kerry Motor Club for its event scheduled to take place in the Mall area of the town centre on April 1. We are delighted that the club are bringing a large crowd to Tralee and surrounding areas providing a spectacle for all in the area and are particularly delighted to see it will operate as a family-friendly event, further promoting Tralee as a town that has something for all ages.”

Advertisement

Tralee Quickfit owner John Corrigan said: “All of us here in Tralee Quickfit is delighted to support the Rally Town event, run by Kerry Motor Club in conjunction with Tralee Chamber Alliance. To have our shop on Rock Street associated with such a spectacular event is something we are very proud of. We would like to thank Kerry Motor Club for the huge effort they are putting in to organise an event of this magnitude. Tralee Quickfit/Nice Price Tyre’s, Rock Street, Tralee - your one-stop shop for Tyres and windscreen replacement in Tralee”