Kerry manager Jack O'Connor has revealed that David Clifford missed "quite a nice bit of training" during their All-Ireland Championship winning campaign this year.

Clifford did not play in the Munster final because of injury and there were fears that he would be forced to go off in the All-Ireland 1/4 final win over Mayo after standing on the ball.

O'Connor spoke with Donal Barry for an interview to be broadcast on Terrace Talk on St.Stephens Day